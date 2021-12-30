Local startup gears up for expansion with launch of ‘Harvestly 2.0’

– Local San Luis Obispo startup Harvestly.co launched the second version of their online hyperlocal marketplace, ‘Harvestly 2.0’ this week. After being in business for just over a year, the local Cal Poly startup launched the second version of their website to enable expansion into new markets and create the ultimate platform for shopping local. This new platform will allow Harvestly to further its goal of making it convenient for customers to shop from their local vendors as well as giving vendors the resources to grow their businesses.

By expanding this technology into new markets, Harvestly hopes to bring the ease and convenience of shopping local to new markets. Beginning at the start of 2022, Harvestly will be launching markets in both Boise, Idaho and San Diego, California. Both aim at bringing the local community the ability to support their food producers all from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Throughout 2022 Harvestly plans on opening markets around the nation in order to give local vendors the technology to expand their business and access more customers.

To learn more about Harvestly’s expansion and how they are impacting local communities visit www.harvestly.co.

