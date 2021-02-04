Local state of emergency declared due to recent storms

–As a result of damages caused by last week’s storm to public agencies, citizens, and businesses throughout the County of San Luis Obispo, a proclamation of local emergency was made today by County Administrative Officer / Emergency Services Director Wade Horton.

Last Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom also proclaimed a state of emergency for San Luis Obispo County.

Today’s local proclamation reads as follows:

Proclamation of local emergency by emergency services director – 2021 winter storms

I, Wade Horton, Emergency Services Director, of the County of San Luis Obispo, State of California, hereby find and determine that there exists a condition of disaster or of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the County of San Luis Obispo because of the existence of winter storms caused by an atmospheric river system that struck California between January 26 through January 29, 2021, causing damaging winds, substantial precipitation, flooding and erosion resulting in damage to infrastructure and property within the county.

And, further, I do hereby find and determine that the conditions set forth herein- above in this Proclamation currently exist within the entire area of the County of San Luis Obispo and are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of the county and require the combined forces of other political subdivisions to combat. These conditions are not a result of labor controversy.

NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to the California Emergency Services Act (commencing with Gov. Code,§ 8550 and Chapter 2.80 of Title 2 of the County Code, I do hereby PROCLAIM A LOCAL EMERGENCY within the entire area of the County.

IN FURTHERANCE OF THIS PROCLAMATION OF LOCAL EMERGENCY, there is hereby invoked within the County of San Luis Obispo, all of the powers and mechanisms set forth in the California Emergency Services Act and in the San Luis Obispo County Code, Chapter 2.80, and said powers and mechanisms may hereafter be used by authorized personnel of the County of San Luis Obispo.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that a copy of this Proclamation of Local Emergency shall be posted on all outside public access doors of the County Government Center and in one public place within any area of the County of San Luis Obispo within which this Proclamation applies, and that personnel of said county shall endeavor to make copies of this Proclamation available to news media.

This Proclamation of Local Emergency shall be effective immediately and shall be ratified by the Board of Supervisors within seven days. The Board of Supervisors shall review the need for continuing the local emergency at least every 60 days as required by Government Code section 8630, subdivision (c). This Proclamation of Local Emergency shall remain in effect until the Board of Supervisors proclaims that the local emergency has terminated.

Dated: February 4, 2021

