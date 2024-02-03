Local steakhouse announces appointment of new chef

– In a recent announcement, KSL Central Coast has named Joe Montgomery as the new executive chef at the Steakhouse at the Paso Robles Inn.

Montgomery, with culinary and food and beverage service experience from establishments such as Ritz Carlton, Sage Catering, Delaware North, Oceanpoint Ranch, and Kickers Morro Bay, brings his expertise to the Paso Robles Inn culinary team.

His culinary journey, influenced by his grandfather and mother, has been shaped by travel experiences, including destinations like Costa Rica, Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia, Italy, and more, contributing to his diverse culinary style.

Additionally, Brandon Bollenbacher has been named head chef for Pequín Coastal Cocina, Vespera Resorts’ signature restaurant. With over 15 years of culinary expertise in resorts across the United States and internationally in Indonesia, Cambodia, and Montenegro, Chef Bollenbacher is expected to enhance the dining experience at Pequín Coastal Cocina.

Pequín Coastal Cocina currently offers diverse culinary experiences, including breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and room delivery service. Chef Bollenbacher’s expertise is anticipated to broaden dining options, including specialized holiday menus and private dining choices.

“I am thrilled to join Vespera Resort as the head chef for Pequín Coastal Cocina,” said Bollenbacher. “I am eager to bring a new era of culinary excellence to Vespera and look forward to enriching Pequín Coastal Cocina’s offerings and providing a remarkable dining experience for our guests.”

More information may be found at kslresorts.com.

