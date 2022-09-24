Local student awarded ‘Hero Scholarship’

Roseman University of Health Sciences awards $10,000 scholarship to Lily Seebart of Paso Robles

– Roseman University of Health Sciences has awarded its 2022 Hero Scholarships to nine students accepted into the university’s Colleges of Pharmacy and Nursing. Each Hero Scholar received a one-time $10,000 scholarship funded by the university in partnership with community partners and donors. Scholars were selected based on their academic promise, financial need, community volunteerism, and leadership skills. One of the nine 2022 Hero Scholars is Lily Seebart of Paso Robles.

Since the age of nine, the Paso Robles High School graduate has volunteered as a certified referee and mentor with AYSO’s special needs soccer program serving youth on the Autism Spectrum, Downs Syndrome as well as a myriad of genetic disorders. Beginning in elementary school and throughout high school, she volunteered for clothing drives benefiting local homeless shelters. Seebert is a pre-nursing graduate from Cuesta College, where she also earned an associate degree in liberal arts. She will earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Roseman’s Henderson, Nevada campus.

“In its second year, the Hero Scholars program was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to identify and reward future frontline healthcare professionals who selflessly volunteer to help improve their communities,” said Renee Coffman, Roseman University’s president and co-founder. “We are grateful for our community partners who have joined us in nurturing these students who have demonstrated heroic attributes in their everyday lives.”

About Roseman University of Health Sciences

Founded in Henderson, Nevada in 1999, Roseman University of Health Sciences is a non-profit, private institution of higher learning training the next generation of undergraduate and graduate-level health care professionals that serve, collaborate and set new standards in their communities and within their professions. Roseman University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. For more information visit www.roseman.edu.

