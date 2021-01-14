Local student named Daughters of the American Revolution Citizen of the Year

–Brooksley Pruitt, a Templeton High School senior, was named the Daughters of the American Revolution Citizen of the Year for the North County for 2020.

To be considered for the award a student must first be nominated by their school which makes their recommendation based on academic achievement, character, school service, and community service. The nominated students from each North County school then must write a timed and proctored essay that is submitted to a board of community members for review.

This year’s essay subject was “Our American heritage and our responsibility to protect it.” Pruitt’s essay, her letters of recommendation, school and community service won over the judges and she was awarded and recognized this week at THS.

