Local student named to Buena Vista University Dean’s List

List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5-grade point average or higher

– Jared Salas of Paso Robles was named to Buena Vista University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Salas was among more than 500 students named to the dean’s list this semester.

About Buena Vista University

BVU’s commitment to education for service, division III athletics, and experiential learning opportunities provide students with skills sought by employers and community leaders. The campus is located on the shores of Storm Lake in Iowa and hosts students in a variety of majors. Visit bvu.edu for more information.

