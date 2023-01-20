Paso Robles News|Friday, January 20, 2023
Local student named to Buena Vista University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List 

Posted: 5:50 am, January 20, 2023 by News Staff
buena vista

Buena Vista University campus. Photo from website.

Jared Salas among more than 500 students named to the list this semester

– Jared Salas of Paso Robles was named to Buena Vista University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Salas was among more than 500 students named to the list this semester.

The list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5-grade point average or higher for the semester.

About Buena Vista University

Buena Vista Universit’s campus lies on the shores of Storm Lake Iowa. The school hosts students in a variety of majors, while 15 community college partners across Iowa-as well as graduate programs expand student potential through a variety of online and hybrid programs. Visit bvu.edu for more information.

