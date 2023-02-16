Local student named to DePauw University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List

– Cathryn Newlon from Paso Robles has been named to DePauw University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

About DePauw University

Established in 1837, DePauw University is a liberal arts institution ranked in the top 45 liberal arts colleges in the nation and as the number one liberal arts college in the state of Indiana. For more information about the university visit https://www.depauw.edu/

