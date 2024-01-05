Local student named to Southern New Hampshire University’s President’s List

– Lawrence Massey of Paso Robles has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2023 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

