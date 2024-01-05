Paso Robles News|Friday, January 5, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Local student named to Southern New Hampshire University’s President’s List
  • Follow Us!

Local student named to Southern New Hampshire University’s President’s List 

Posted: 5:53 am, January 5, 2024 by News Staff

Local student named to Southern New Hampshire University's President's List

– Lawrence Massey of Paso Robles has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2023 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, the university offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.