Local student named winner of Jim Brabeck Youth Legacy Award 

Posted: 7:05 am, May 25, 2023 by Reporter Dick Mason
Jim Brabeck congratulates Elizabeth Reed.

Award includes $20,000 scholarship to pursue higher education in agriculture

– Elizabeth Reed of Cambria has been awarded the Jim Brabeck Legacy Scholarship for academic excellence and leadership in agriculture. Reed is a senior at Coast Union High School. She is also active in FFA. She’s shown several large animals at the California Mid-State Fair. Reed plans to attend Cal State University Chico. After earning a bachelor’s degree, she wants to attend veterinary school to become a large animal veterinarian in North County.

Jim Brabeck and Elizabeth Reed, winner of the James Brabeck Youth Legacy Award.

Reed was selected from a number of highly qualified candidates for the scholarship. The award includes a $20,000 scholarship to pursue higher education in agriculture. Reed carried a 4.0 GPA throughout her high school career. If one weighs in the Advanced Placement classes, her GPA was a 4.50.

Jamie Stapf, Jim Brabeck, Elizabeth Reed, and her mom.

At an informal ceremony held at Farm Supply, Coast Union Agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor Jamie Stapf praised Reed for her work ethic and her interest in the care of large animals.

Reed plans to attend Chico State in the fall.

Elizabeth Reed listens to her mom talk about her interest in agriculture.

 

Comments

