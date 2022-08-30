Local students begin studies at Utah State University

Two local students will attend their first year at the main campus

– Utah State University will welcome more than 4,500 first-year college students to campus as the university begins the fall 2022 semester.

The following local students were admitted and began college this week:

Kylie Fluckiger, from Paso Robles, will attend at the USU main campus.

Grace Wittstrom, from Paso Robles, will attend at the USU main campus.

For more information about Utah State University visit https://www.usu.edu/.

