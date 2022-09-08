Local students named to Southern New Hampshire University President’s List

Students who have earned a GPA of 3.70 or above for the reporting term are named to the list

– Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced this week that the following students are being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above for the reporting term are named to the list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

The following students from Paso Robles were named to the list:

Jacob Van Domelen of Paso Robles

Caitlan Reed of Paso Robles

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related