Local students represent California at national Skills USA conference

Malia Gaviola awarded first in the nation, gold medal, in job interview

– Four Paso Robles High School students represented the state of California and Paso Robles at this annual SkillsUSA leadership conference. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of students senior Malia Gaviola (job interview), senior Bricen Chitty (telecommunications cabling), junior Jess Conover (marine service), and junior Junior Victoriano (customer service) PRHS demonstrated their excellence in career readiness.

PRHS had two students, Gaviola and Chitty, recognized for their overall skill and performance by judges. Additionally, Malia Gaviola (advised by Brenda Matthysse) earned first in the nation, gold medal, in job interview. She competed against 35 other state champions to earn this top recognition. The California state judge stated while congratulating Gaviola, “We saw you interview at the California championship in Ontario and knew you needed to represent our state, and now you’re a national champion.”

This past week, PRHS SkillsUSA students and advisors (Brenda Matthysse, Bartt Frey, BreAnne Cerda, and Greg Boswell) have been networking and collaborating with over 10,000 SkillsUSA members from around the nation.

For more results and information visit https://www.skillsusa.org/

