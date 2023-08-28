Local students wanted for new Red Cross clubs

Red Cross seeking to add more clubs to SLO County

– “Red Cross Clubs are a great way for our young people to learn valuable skills and support their communities,” said Christin Newlon, the Red Cross youth coordinator for San Luis Obispo County.

This past winter, students from the Paso Robles High School Red Cross Club helped out at the Red Cross storm shelter at the Paso Robles Event Center, participated in “Sound the Alarm,” a program that distributes free fire alarms to selected homes and wrote holiday letters to members of the military.

“The work that the kids do with the clubs are experiences that go on their resumes,” said Newlon. Community service is an important experience for entering the workforce and for acceptance into colleges. Club members serve during the school year. Middle school and high school students are eligible to join a club or help start one at their school.

The Red Cross Clubs are part of the Red Cross Youth program and are extensions of the local Red Cross unit. Club members have opportunities for training, leadership development, participating in their community’s mission-related activities, and planning and implementing projects including disaster preparedness education.

Lexie Keller, past president of the Paso Robles High School club got involved because “I wanted to make a difference in the community and bring others together to help in a time of need.” “The Red Cross is an amazing program. I highly encourage you to join even if you just do a couple of events, the community shows so much appreciation. It filled my heart when I saw many of the older folks we installed the smoke detectors for. They were so happy and grateful,” said Lexi.

Maddie Williams, who graduated from Paso Robles High this year, said she was inspired to join the Red Cross Club because she wanted to make friends with others who shared her interests and make a positive impact on the community by doing what she loves. “I most enjoyed the volunteer opportunities and being able to inform and help the public, as we did with the Sound the Alarm event at a senior community where we helped replace fire alarms and educate on fire safety,” said Maddie.

Currently, there are only three clubs in the county, said Newlon, “Paso Robles High School, Arroyo Grande High School, and Cal Poly.” There are 25 total participants, with 10 of those being in the Paso Robles club. Newlon’s goal is to add more clubs in North County and at Cuesta College, especially in Atascadero and Templeton.

Newlon was principal and HR director for Templeton and San Luis Obispo schools before retiring in 2021. She and her husband, Miller, volunteer with the Red Cross. In 2022 Miller was dispatched to Florida to help with the recovery from Hurricane Ian. After Miller returned home, Christin traveled to Florida as a volunteer.

Anyone interested in forming a Red Cross Club can email christin.newlon@redcross.org. Click here to learn more about the Red Cross Clubs.

