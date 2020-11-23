Local supervisors ask governor to call session to address financial relief

–A letter penned by Supervisors John Peschong and Lynn Compton is requesting that Governor Newsom call a special session of the state legislature in order to address economic relief for businesses and residents.

“Our community’s businesses and residents need economic relief during these difficult times and we hope the state will act very soon,” wrote Compton in a Facebook post. “I urge you to write to the governor and your local state representatives to request the same.”

The letter reads:

Dear Governor Newsom,

We are writing to you to request that any new COVID-19 or pandemic state orders provide financial relief for small businesses affected by closure or reduction in service. We request you call a special session of the state legislature to develop economic relief solutions for our state’s small businesses.

