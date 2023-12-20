Local synagogue targeted as part of wave of bomb threats

Threats deemed to be hoaxes

– A bomb threat targeted Congregation Beth David in San Luis Obispo over the weekend as part of a wave of threats affecting more than 400 Jewish facilities nationwide, as reported by the local NAACP chapter on social media.

The Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish nonprofit, said that the threats were transmitted via email, according to a report by CNN. The organization indicated that the threats were believed to be the work of one person or a small group and were subsequently deemed hoaxes.

Tobin Johnson, President of the San Luis Obispo County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), issued a statement expressing sympathy for Congregation Beth David and reiterating support for shared values.

“The San Luis Obispo branch of the NAACP extends its sympathy to Congregation Beth David and reaffirms its support for the common values of the Congregation and the NAACP. We stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters in condemning this act of terrorism against members of our community. It is not lost on us that the same groups that target the Jewish community with these hateful acts are the very groups that espouse and act on other forms of bigotry and racism of which people of color are frequently targets. These acts are pure terrorism, and no participants in civil society should have any tolerance for them, no matter which groups are targeted.”

The FBI is reportedly aware of the hoaxes and is assisting local law enforcement in the investigations, the agency said in a statement to CNN, noting there is no information to suggest a current, credible threat.

Share To Social Media