Local teacher creates ‘Paso Good News,’ inspirational videos about life in town

–Aaron Cantrell, an English instructor at Paso Robles High School and Cuesta College, had an idea to inspire his students with an inspirational video about life in Paso Robles. The project grew into a YouTube channel with several more videos.

Cantrell’s YouTube channel presently includes episodes featuring community leaders, fellow teachers, spiritual leaders, musicians, and a message from a former Paso Robles High School foreign exchange student from Lombardi, Italy who had returned to Italy and was sheltering at home at the time of the video.

Episode 6 features messages from Paso Robles icon Norma Moye, executive director of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association; Frank Meecham, former Paso Robles mayor and San Luis Obispo County supervisor; and Steve Martin, Paso Robles mayor.

Cantrell said he is continuing to work on more projects featuring “life in beautiful Paso Robles.”

Watch Paso Good News, Episode 6: Home:

