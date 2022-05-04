Local teens invited to volunteer at Paso Robles Library

Teens invited to help with summer reading program

– The Paso Robles City Library invites area teens entering grades 9-12 to help with the summer reading incentive program one day per week during June 13-July 31. The Library Summer Teen Volunteer Program is a way for teens to develop important employment skills, enhance social skills, and boost college applications.

Parents and students are encouraged to drop by Saturday, May 21, 11-12 in the library conference room to learn more about the program. Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey and Volunteer and Engagement Coordinator Suzanne Robitaille will be on hand to answer questions.

Applications will be available online and in the library beginning May 2 and are due by June 1.

The Library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Advertisement

Related