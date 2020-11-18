Local tobacco users join thousands nation-wide for ‘Day one of quitting’

–As thousands of people nationwide quit smoking for one day this Thursday, Nov. 19, in recognition of the Great American Smokeout, the County of San Luis Obispo Tobacco Control Program is spotlighting resources to help SLO County residents quit tobacco and stay tobacco-free.

“Now more than ever is the time to quit tobacco,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Nationally, we’ve seen that people who use tobacco and become sick with COVID-19 have faced higher rates of severe symptoms than those who quit. Resources are here to support SLO County residents who want to take this important step for their health.”

To connect with free local resources – including virtual classes via Zoom, telephone counseling, text support, nicotine replacement therapy (gum) and more – visit slocounty.ca.gov/quit-tobacco, call the Tobacco Control Program at (805) 781-4945, or email your pledge to quit to nrouhani@co.slo.ca.us.

To explore resources and sign a pledge in person, visit the Tobacco Control Program’s outdoor information station at 2180 Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 12-2 p.m. Visitors to the outdoor information station are required to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing. A tobacco control educator will be available to answer questions while strictly maintaining physical distance.

Smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world, according to the American Cancer Society. The Great American Smokeout, hosted by the American Cancer Society every year on the third Thursday of November, focuses on quitting tobacco for one day and gathering resources to continue to stay tobacco-free. Quitting improves health both immediately and long term, no matter one’s age or how long they’ve used tobacco.

The Tobacco Control Program’s Quit Tobacco classes and other resources like telephone counseling and medication provide important support, doubling or even tripling one’s chance of quitting successfully.

To learn more and get resources, visit slocounty.ca.gov/quit-tobacco or call (805) 781-4945.

