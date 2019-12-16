Local tour company offering shuttle from Paso Robles to Cambria Christmas Market

–A local wine tour company, Toast Tours, has teamed up with the Cambria Christmas Market and is offering daily rides from Paso Robles to Cambria.

This year’s Market boasts more than 2 million lights in dioramas and displays, 30 artisan vendors, photos with Santa, Christmas dinners, fire pits, and live music nightly.

The service will be offered during the entire run of the Christmas Market through Dec. 23.

“We both grew up visiting Christmas Markets in Europe and love that we have something like this here on the Central Coast close to our home,” said Kristina Horton, Toast Tours owner/operator. “That’s why we wanted to offer a fun, safe way for visitors and locals to get to the Christmas Market without worrying about traffic or wasting time finding parking or waiting for the shuttles”.

During the Christmas Market, the 13-seat mini-bus will pick up passengers between 5:45 p.m. & 6 p.m. at select hotels in Paso Robles and drop off directly in front of the entrance at the Cambria Pines Lodge. The bus will depart Cambria at 8:45 p.m.

Passengers will enjoy festive holiday tunes and make new friends while en-route to the market. They can bring their own beverages to enjoy and chilled bottled water will be provided complimentary. Round-trip bus tickets cost between $30 and $40 each depending on the day of the week.

Tickets to the Christmas Market can be added if tickets are purchased three or more days before departure. Tickets are likely to sell out and can be purchased at specials.toasttours.com.

For more information, call or text (805) 400-3141 or email info@toasttours.com

