Local tourism industry ‘has officially rebounded’ says Travel Paso

Paso Robles saw record-breaking number of visitors last year, reports tourism marketing organization

– Travel Paso, the nonprofit marketing organization whose mission is to promote tourism, announced this week that in the last year Paso Robles saw a record-breaking number of visitors and “unprecedented” tourist-generated lodging tax revenues.

“It’s official,” says Stacie Jacob, Travel Paso’s executive director. “Paso Robles’ tourism industry has successfully rebounded from the pandemic. The tourism ecosystem thrived and continues to play a significant role in our community’s economy while positively adding to the quality of life for all residents.”

Travel Paso is also announcing its partnership with the city to host a free fireworks extravaganza this Fourth of July at Barney Schwartz Park.

The rebound

Tourist lodging revenues are gathered through the transient occupancy tax (TOT), which is billed to guests at every hotel, RV resort, and short-term rental.

TOT revenues supplement the city’s general fund and are used to support a host of Paso Robles city services, including parks and recreation, the library, road improvements and the police and fire departments.

From March 2021 through February 2022 (the most recent data), each month saw a new revenue record. In July 2021, thanks to Travel Paso’s targeted California Re-Opening Campaign, the TOT topped $1 million – the highest monthly total ever for a single month, the travel board reports.

All told, in fiscal year 2021 the TOT generated a record $7 million in revenue from visiting tourists. Fiscal year 2022 is on pace to top that, according to Travel Paso.

Tourism matters

Tourism also greatly benefits the entire community through job creation and enhancing the quality of life for all Paso Roblans.

While visiting, tourists historically spend more than $355 million each year, supporting local businesses owned and staffed by our neighbors. In fact, one in five jobs in Paso Robles are directly related to tourism, from wineries and restaurants to professional services and lodging.

“We are lucky enough to live where people want to vacation,” says Jacob. “In addition to creating jobs and funding city services, a healthy tourism industry ensures our community has a wealth of experiences we locals get to enjoy like award-winning restaurants, marquee concerts, cultural events, and art exhibits like the Field of Light at Sensorio.”

Fireworks on the fourth returns

In line with its mission to enhance the community’s quality of life, Travel Paso and the city are partnering to host a free 2022 Fourth of July celebration that will culminate with a grand fireworks show. The event will be held at Barney Schwartz Park and will a feature a host of activities for the entire family. For more details visit www.prcity.com/July4.

Advertisement

Related