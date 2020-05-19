Local transportation industry partners providing free breakfasts to truckers

–After serving more than 1,200 free meals to America’s courageous and hard-working truckers, San Paso Truck Stop, and its partner Melton Technologies, Inc., are again providing breakfasts to all truckers who come to the truck stop at 81 Wellsona Rd, Paso Robles, 5-9 a.m. daily through May.

Truckers can either choose any one menu item at no charge, or opt for a free breakfast bag that includes a breakfast burrito, hot coffee, and a thank you card from Melton Technologies and the truck stop. Truckers who visit San Paso Truck Stop to order a meal at Jose’s Kitchen will receive special “Breakfast Bucks” that can be redeemed for a breakfast bag on a subsequent visit.

The initial Breakfast Bucks program was launched on March 25. Originally planned to last two weeks, it was extended through April and expanded to include the free menu options.

“When we began serving the free breakfasts, the response was tremendous,” truck stop owner Andy Pham says. “Truckers were thanking us, but it’s us who want to thank them! We all know how much more challenging it became since then to keep the supply chain moving and truckers are on the front lines, literally risking their lives to keep America’s economy afloat. They supported our truck stop all these years by coming here for fule, food, snacks, drinks and of course our facilities, that are always deeply sanitized for the safety of all our wonderful customers.”

Located just north of Paso Robles on Highway 101, the San Paso Truck Stop has been serving motorists in wine country since the 1950s. Its partner, Melton Technologies, a developer of fleet dispatch technology, has been providing transport technology solutions since 1984.

“Truckers do much of the heavy lifting in our economy,” Melton Technologies President and CEO Chuck Melton says. “That used to be mostly an industry secret, but now the public-at-large is starting to realize how important truckers are to our nation and we are proud to do anything we can do to show our appreciation for their heroic work.”

