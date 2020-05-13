Local truck stop and software company donate free business ID protection to truckers

–Andy Pham, owner of the local San Paso Truck Stop and Melton Technologies Inc., is donating free business identification protection service to truckers. The San Paso Truck Stop is located just north of Paso Robles on Highway 101.

“Truckers are working to keep this country running during the crisis and to get us back on our feet.” said Pham. “I just want to do something good to help. Many truckers are small business owners, like me. I want to do my part.”

Pham said business ID theft happens way too often. People get hold of business information, credit and bank information, change addresses, and business owner names. Because truckers are on the road so much they are not always in the position to regularly check their credit and bank balances. It can be months or longer before a trucker learns that his or her business identification has been changed.

The business ID protection being donated by Pham notifies truck drivers of any changes or threats by text, directly to their cell phones.

“We are giving out coupons at the truck stop,” said Pham. “The coupon has the information for signing up for the free service. We’ll be doing this until Dec 31.”

There is no need to ask for the coupon. It is automatically given to every truck driver who visits the truck stop.

In March, Pham announced the truck stop was giving truckers free breakfast bags containing a breakfast burrito, hot coffee, and a thank you card from the truck stop and Melton Technologies, both sponsors of the free breakfasts.

Melton Technologies is a pioneer in PC-based trucking software offering HorizonGo, a suite of web and mobile apps that link dispatchers and drivers in real-time with every function needed for fast, reliable fleet management operations, from dispatch and billing to settlements, maintenance, and compliance.

San Paso is a full-service truck stop on Highway 101, serving day and overnight truckers, RV-ers, and day-trippers.

