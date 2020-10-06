Local US Congressman in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

–US Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) is in quarantine in Washington, DC after recent exposure to a person diagnosed with COVID-19, his office announced on Monday. Carbajal represents San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and part of Ventura County. He is currently campaigning for reelection, facing challenger Andy Caldwell.

Carbajal issued the following statement Monday:

“No one is immune to contracting coronavirus and Congress is certainly no exception. Despite taking every precaution — including wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand-washing — I have learned I was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately got tested, which thankfully came back negative and I will continue to consult with my doctor.

“Given that symptoms may still appear up to two weeks after exposure to the virus, the House Attending Physician directed me to stay in Washington, DC and quarantine for 14 days to self-monitor for symptoms. Accordingly, I will be carrying out my responsibilities virtually in order to protect the health and safety of others.”

