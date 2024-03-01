Local vacation rental hosts named among top 10 in the world

Melanie & Jonathan Greer place third among top 10 vacation rental hosts globally on Houfy platform

– In a recent accolade bestowed by the vacation rental platform, Houfy, Melanie & Jonathan Greer, owners of Stay on the Vineyard in Paso Robles, California, emerged as one of the top 10 vacation rental hosts globally, according to a press release from the Greers. Placing third, the Greers’ commitment to hospitality excellence and memorable guest experiences garnered recognition on the international stage.

The journey of Stay on the Vineyard with Houfy began on April 21, 2022, in Paso Robles. The property, nestled in Northwest Paso Robles on a private vineyard, offers a serene escape just 12 minutes away from downtown. Surrounded by vineyards and pastoral landscapes, Stay on the Vineyard provides a retreat for those seeking the wine country lifestyle.

What distinguishes hosts Melanie and Jonathan Greer is their personalized approach to service. Whether it’s offering local recommendations, arranging special amenities, or providing a warm welcome during check-in, the Greers’ attention to detail leaves a lasting impression on their guests.

“Being part of the Houfy family has been incredibly rewarding,” said Melanie Greer, “I’ve had the privilege of hosting wonderful guests from all walks of life, and each interaction has enriched my journey as a host… Houfy’s commitment to transparency, direct bookings, and community support has allowed me to focus on what matters most: creating unforgettable memories for my guests.”

For more information visit www.stayonthevineyard.com/

