Local vineyard honored for commitment to sustainability

Tablas Creek Vineyard awarded second ‘Green Medal’ in the past decade

– Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles has been awarded a 2023 Green Medal from the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA) for its commitment to sustainability. The Green Medal is awarded to just four wineries each year and is considered the highest honor in sustainability within the California wine community. This marks Tablas Creek’s second Green Medal in the past decade, having received the Community Award in 2016.

Tablas Creek said in a press release that it was honored with the Environment Award, which is given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates environmental stewardship through sustainable practices. The CSWA recognized Tablas Creek’s Regenerative Organic Certified status, highlighting the winery’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Tablas Creek operates a 100% solar-powered winery, has replaced all plastic water bottles with reusable stainless-steel canteens, uses lightweight bottle glass, and conserves water by steam-cleaning barrels. The winery also captures wastewater for reuse in a wetland area that provides habitat for native species.

In addition to its sustainable practices, Tablas Creek is recognized for its leadership in the community. The winery hosts seminars on topics such as organic and biodynamic viticulture, dry-farming, biochar, and using animals such as owls, hawks, and sheep in the vineyard to manage pests and weeds. For over 30 years, Tablas Creek has shared its sustainability initiatives with the community and participated in collaborations with academic and viticultural institutions in the area.

Jason Haas, the second-generation proprietor, expressed his pride in the team’s achievement, saying, “The Green Medal is the result of decades of creative responses looking for better solutions in the vineyard, winery, tasting room, and office. And it’s just the beginning.” Tablas Creek Vineyard was founded in 1989 by the Perrin Family of Château de Beaucastel and Robert Haas of Vineyard Brands. The winery is dedicated to regenerative organic and biodynamically farmed wines from grape varieties traditional to France’s Rhône Valley.

The California Green Medal is presented by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, California Association of Winegrape Growers, Wine Institute, Lodi Winegrape Commission, Napa Green, Napa Valley Vintners, Sonoma County Winegrowers, and Vineyard Team. It recognizes the leadership of wineries and vineyards committed to sustainability.

