Local vineyard’s wine named to ‘Top-100 in the World’ list

Wine Spectator placed McPrice Myers red blend at No. 16 on the prestigious list.

– McPrice Myers has announced its 2020 Beautiful Earth Red was named a “Top 100” wine in the world by Wine Spectator magazine. The international 2022 Top 100 list appears in the magazine’s current issue.

“Since the first vintage of Beautiful Earth in 2005, the goal has always been to show off the rich diversity of the Paso Robles AVA,” said founder and winemaker McPrice “Mac” Myers. “To see it on this renowned list is, I must admit, pretty cool and a bit humbling. Credit goes to our amazing estate vineyard team, our farming partners, and our winemaking team”.

The blend includes seven different grape varieties: 48% syrah, 16% grenache, 14% mourvèdre, 10% cabernet sauvignon, 6% petit verdot, 4% petite sirah, and 2% zinfandel. It retails for $45.

In his review, Wine Spectator’s Senior Editor, Tim Fish, gave the wine a score of 94 points, and wrote: “[Beautiful Earth is] supple, rich and plump with personality, this red offers an array of black raspberry, smoked meat, cracked pepper and black olive flavors that race toward the zesty finish.”

For more information on the winery visit McPriceMyers.com.

