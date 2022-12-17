Paso Robles volunteer leader honored with state award

Award is the AARP’s most prestigious volunteer tribute

– The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP, will present Paso Robles’ Mike Cussen, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide district coordinator, with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service virtually on Monday, Dec. 19.

This award is AARP’s most prestigious volunteer tribute that recognizes outstanding individuals who are sharing their experiences, talents, and skills to enrich the lives of others.

The award is given annually to one Californian who embodies the principles of AARP’s founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, who believed in the power of ordinary people to do extraordinary things. During the virtual ceremony, AARP will present the award to Cussen, along with a $1,000 check made out to the Paso Robles Library Foundation Study Center.

Out of 50-plus volunteer leaders nominated from across the state for the award this year, Cussen will receive the award for his inspirational work to improve the lives of low-income Californians. Not only has he been a champion for the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program has helped over 68 million taxpayers since 1968, but he has also continued to support and recruit volunteers during the pandemic.

The pandemic resulted in a significant reduction in the number of volunteers who are critical to providing tax assistance to assistance to low-and moderate-income individuals nationwide. To learn about Tax-Aide volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). There are a variety of volunteer roles, including tax preparers, client facilitators, technical and management assistance and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome and IRS training is provided.

