Local watercolor artist donates to Paso Robles Youth Arts Center 

Posted: 6:23 am, October 2, 2023 by News Staff
Rogers’ paintings from a recent plein-air watercolor retreat were auctioned to support a local charity, and Paso Robles Youth Arts Center was the beneficiary.

– Local watercolor artist David J. Rodgers has donated $775 to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center after auctioning off two of his paintings at the end of a plein-air retreat recently hosted by the artist.

From the earliest age he can remember, Rogers says he wanted to be an artist. Fast forward, he pursued what he loved and began a professional career 25 years ago. Today his art has been seen by people from around the world.

In their Morro Bay gallery, David and his wife Peggy not only show his work but also teach workshops and mentorship sessions that attract international art students. Most recently at their September plein-air painting retreat, 34 students attended from as far away as the United Kingdom. On the final day, two of David’s paintings from the retreat were auctioned to support a local charity, and Paso Robles Youth Arts Center was the beneficiary.

“We are pleased to present this check to you in the sum of $775,” Peggy told Ann Berry-Gallegos, executive director at Youth Arts. “We hope that this donation will help the young future artists in our community.”

“We are very grateful for Peggy and David’s support of our arts education program,” says Berry-Gallegos. “Self-expression through art – exemplified by David’s work—is a cornerstone of youth arts. This donation will help us continue offering life-changing arts experiences to area children through our accessible no-cost afterschool classes.”

 

