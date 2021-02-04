Local wealth manager earns NFL financial advisor designation

–Ashley Wilken, Senior Wealth Manager with The Rice Partnership, has officially added NFLPA Registered Player Financial Advisor to her list of credentials.

Wilken has met the extensive professional requirements and standards put forth by the NFLPA’s Board of Player Representatives for financial advisors in their program.

The National Football League Players Association, or NFLPA, established their Registered Player Financial Advisor Program in 2000, which is the first of its kind in professional sports. The program was established to give players an additional layer of protection when selecting a financial advisor.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to help active and former players reach their financial goals and build sustainable legacies,” Wilken said.

“Because our firm’s wealth management team understands the unique circumstances that professional athletes face, we feel well qualified to work closely with players and their families to sustain and grow their assets.”

Wilken is the head of The Rice Partnership’s San Luis Obispo office and has been in the finance industry since 2011.

“My goal is to become that go-to person my clients can always rely on,” she said. “If I can help top athletes achieve peace of mind, they are then free to focus on their passion.”

Wilken is a Certified Financial Planner with previous experience as a commercial lender specializing in commercial real estate, as well as a capital markets analyst. She has a BA in Agribusiness and an MBA from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

The Rice Partnership LLC is a national financial advisory firm with branches in Honolulu, Maui, and California. The firm specializes in customized investment management and estate planning, in addition to tax and strategic advisory services for individuals, families, and charitable organizations throughout Hawaii and California.

Share this post!

email

Related