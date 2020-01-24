Local wellness coach to give ‘Your Sweet Success’ presentation on sugar

–On Feb. 14, at 11 a.m., Atascadero Public Library is hosting Kris Allen from a New Path to Wellness for a special presentation on sugar consumption. This is a free presentation and will be held upstairs in the conference room and is one hour in length.

Allen will be educating and explaining how to make more healthful decisions when it comes to the foods you purchase and how to identify the added sugars.

Attendees can also look forward to free handouts loaded with nutritional information as well as real-life examples of just how much sugar there is in the foods we eat and drink every day. This is one of many public outreach educational presentations being offered for free to the public through the San Luis Obispo Public library system, throughout the year by New Path to Wellness.

The core presentation is on how to identify the many names of sugar and where on the nutritional label you need to focus your attention when it comes to sugar. “There is a total of 69 grams of sugar in just one 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi, that’s equal to 17+ teaspoons of sugar. The daily recommended allowance by the WHO, World Health Organization suggests only 0 – 9 teaspoons a day. My goal through this public outreach program is to educate and empower members of my community to make informed decisions when it comes to the foods they buy and serve to their families”, says Allen.

Kris Allen is an Integrative Health and Wellness coach and the owner/operator of New Path to Wellness Coaching. She says she is on a mission to help educate her community on how the food choices they make affect their health. “You’re either feeding health or disease with what you put on your fork and plate.”

The Atascadero Public Library is located at 6555 Capistrano Ave, in Atascadero and is open Monday – Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. / Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Closed Sundays. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 461-6161 or visit slolibrary.org/.

Share this post!

Related