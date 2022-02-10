Local wine and beer garden celebrating two-year anniversary

The Backyard on Thirteenth opened just before pandemic began

– The Backyard on Thirteenth, a family and dog-friendly outdoor wine and beer garden located in downtown Paso Robles, celebrates their 2 year anniversary on Feb. 14. After more than three years of planning and development, the business held its grand opening on Valentine’s Day in 2020, only to close less than one month later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it has endured constantly changing mandates, restrictions, and requirements.

“We had a very thorough business plan and thought we had considered pretty much every scenario we would face; however, a global pandemic was not one of them,” said Russell Baker, owner. “Being an outdoor venue was a huge advantage and allowed us to survive. We have learned so much during the past two years and are hoping that we are on our way to some sense of normalcy again.”

To celebrate the occasion they will have live music all weekend, will be showing the Super Bowl on the big screen on the patio on Sunday, and will be offering discounts on merchandise and beverages. Roots on Railroad, the independently operated onsite restaurant, also celebrates its 2 year anniversary and is planning to have special menu offerings throughout the weekend.

“We are extremely thankful for our wonderful Backyard team and amazing, faithful customers who have helped us survive this craziness,” says Amy Baker, owner, “We are excited that we have created a venue that welcomes all and are hopeful for the future.”

To celebrate the anniversary and for Valentine’s Day, The Backyard on Thirteenth will have 2 for 1 draft drinks all day on Monday, Feb. 14. In addition, they have booked soul singer and bass guitarist Shaun Munday https://www.instagram.com/shaun_munday/ to play from 5-7 p.m.

Check out details on www.thebackyardpaso.com or look for them on Facebook and Instagram.

