Local wine bar to host Argentina vs. Chile wine showdown

Nation that secures victory in two out of the three categories will be crowned ‘El Rey del Vino en Sudamérica’

– On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Paso Robles wine bar and shop, Vin 13, will host a unique event, pitting wines from Argentina against those from Chile. The head-to-head competition aims to determine which South American nation boasts superior wines.

For a fee of $40, participants will have the opportunity to taste six wines – two high-elevation white wines, two exemplary Malbecs and carmenere, and two premium cabernet sauvignons, all from the same vintage. Attendees will cast votes to determine the superior wine in each category. The nation that secures victory in two out of the three categories will be crowned “El Rey del Vino en Sudamérica.”

Chris Kern, “America’s Uncommon Wine Expert” and a local Paso Robles sommelier, will host the event. “Over the last fifteen years, no wine regions in the world are hotter or have achieved faster popularity than Argentina and Chile,” Kern notes, “But it’s never been determined who’s better until now.”

“I am thrilled to give our customers the opportunity to taste, vote on, and buy these top-quality wines coming from Argentina and Chile today,” said Vin 13 managing partner Raymond Fairchild. “Our goal at Vin 13 is to deliver the best wines from around the world and right here in the Central Coast, and this South American Showdown does just that.”

Seating for this premium wine event is limited, and tickets, priced at $40 per person, can be purchased online via Eventbrite [https://southamericashowdown.eventbrite.com] or directly at Vin 13. The venue, located at 1244 Pine St #102C, on 13th Street between Pine Street & Railroad Street in downtown Paso Robles, is open from 2 until 7 p.m. on Sundays, 4 to 8 p.m. from Mondays through Thursdays, and from 2 until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For additional information, visit Vin13.com or contact Vin 13 General Manager Kelsey Schmidt, at kelsey@vin13.com.

