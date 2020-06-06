Local winemaker releases new book, ‘Stars in a Glass’

–This week, Paso Robles-based winemaker Pedro Vargas released his book titled “Stars in a Glass.” The book de-mystifies the method of Champagne producers and puts it’s making within the grasp of wine producers of every size and most pocketbooks. The “stars” are the bubbles that delight the palate of Champagne and sparkling wine lovers around the world. The book is actually a manual containing the step-by-step details of how to make high-quality sparkling wine using an innovative method and tools designed by Vargas for this purpose.

Traditionally, the beverage called Champagne or sparkling wine (as it must be called in the US) was reserved for royalty like kings and czars and has been shrouded in mystery. The secrets of its production techniques closely guarded by the few famous families that owned the Champagne houses of France. While it is widely considered easy to make still wine, sparkling wine requires precise techniques and expensive equipment that makes it impossible for most wineries to attempt it. Vargas has unriddled the mysteries and has produced consistently high-quality sparkling wine in the method of Champagne, the traditional method, without the costly equipment.

“When I started out, I just assumed that I would find a book on how to make sparkling wine and that it would detail the process from end-to-end,” said Vargas, “but all I could find were fragments of information that I had to cobble together to get started.”

In Stars in a Glass readers will find a step-by-step instructional guide including charts he developed to make it easy to understand for professional winemakers and hobbyists. Within the serious writings are quotes and anecdote that make the book not just a reference manual but a fun, educational read.

Stars in a Glass is available now as an eBook and paperback on Amazon Books and retails for $19.99 (ebook) or $39.99 (paperback). Go to https://www.amazon.com/dp/1734664401

About the author

Pedro Vargas is a graduate of the UC Davis certified winemaker program. He is an award-winning winemaker with accolades from notable wine competitions like the San Francisco Chronicle International Wine Competition, the LA International Wine Competition and many others. Electronics engineer by training, he founded several successful high-tech ventures and found time to excel as a scuba dive instructor, musician and father. He lives with his wife Vicky and chickens Sassy and Ginger in the world-famous Paso Robles California wine country where they operate Vino Vargas, a boutique winery that specializes in Méthode Champenoise sparkling wine.

