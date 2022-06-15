Local winemaker wins double gold, best of class of region at state fair

Winery’s 2016 Old Casteel Vineyard Zinfandel receives multiple honors

– Felten Cellars recently won double gold, 98 points, and Best of Class of Region (Paso Robles) at the 2022 California State Fair Commercial Wine Competition for the 2016 Old Casteel Vineyard Zinfandel.

Felten Cellars is a custom brand based in Paso Robles, and the Zinfandel is available online at www.feltencellars.com.

Now with 30-year-old vines, the Old Casteel Vineyard, originally planted in 1910, was one of the few pre-Prohibition Paso Robles vineyards. It was subsequently owned and replanted in the 1970s by Charlie Paolillo, and replanted in the 1990s for use in the Monster Zin program at Norman Vineyards.

Steve Felten is a longtime Paso Robles winemaker who started at Arciero/EOS in 1995, and was Director of Winemaking at Norman Vineyards from 2005 until the property sold to Brecon Estate in 2012, when Steve started Felten Cellars ten years ago. He continued to work with current Old Casteel Vineyard owner Mark Wyatt to manage the vineyard and make the wine for Felten Cellars.

Advertisement

Related