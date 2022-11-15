Local winemakers featured in new film

Film to premiere at Park Cinemas on Dec. 1

– Local San Luis Obispo County winemakers incorporating ancient winemaking techniques are featured in a new film, “The Amphora Project – Past Forward” by The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County. The community is invited to the film’s exclusive, one-night-only premiere on Dec. 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Park Cinemas in downtown Paso Robles. After the show, attendees can meet the winemakers and taste their wine.

Tickets are $30; proceeds go to support the preservation of local history at the Paso Robles History Museum. Tickets are expected to sell out for this exclusive one-night-only premiere paired with complimentary wine tasting. The community is encouraged to purchase tickets early at winehistoryproject.org/film-premier.

One of the top wine professionals in the United States, wine educator, and author of the acclaimed The Wine Bible, Karen MacNeil, hosts the film “The Amphora Project – Past Forward.” It stars the following local winemakers: John Alban, Daniel Callan, Vailia From, Gelert Hart, Sherman Thacher, Brian Terrizzi, and Stephanie Terrizzi. Patrick McGovern and Manu Fiorentini are also featured. Production was thanks to Partners 2 Media and The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County.

“Our organization has been researching the use of amphorae in local winemaking for years. We’ve interviewed a lot of local winemakers to understand why they’ve taken to incorporating such an ancient winemaking practice into their modern wine operations, ” shares Libbie Agran, director of The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County, “Their stories are intriguing and marvelous! Our team can’t wait to share these passionate tales with our community on the big screen.”

