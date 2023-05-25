Local wineries to participate in ‘Vino for Vets’ fundraiser this weekend

Donation jars will be displayed at various locations, range of promotions offered at different North County wineries

– This Memorial Day Weekend, 26 local wineries in Cambria, Santa Margarita, Templeton, and Paso Robles are joining forces to raise funds for Honor Flight Central Coast California through the “Vino for Vets” fundraiser. The event aims to support Honor Flight, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that facilitates all-expenses-paid trips for veterans to Washington, DC, allowing them to visit and pay tribute to the memorials commemorating their military service.

Throughout the Memorial Day Weekend, from May 27 to May 29, participating wineries will host in-winery promotions, inviting tasting room visitors to contribute to the cause. “Vino for Vets” donation jars will be displayed at various locations, providing an opportunity for patrons to show their support. A range of promotions will be offered to engage visitors and encourage donations.

One generous winery has pledged to donate all wine sales proceeds from the entire weekend to Honor Flight, allowing customers to determine the purchase price as a donation. Another winery will offer complimentary food and encourage patrons to donate to Honor Flight in lieu of payment for their meals. Several wineries have committed to donating all or a portion of the funds received from tasting fees, while others will contribute a percentage of all wine sales. In addition, special bottle promotions, case lot offers, and military discounts will be available at select wineries.

The community’s support for veterans has even extended beyond wineries; The Groves on 41, a local olive oil purveyor, has also pledged to donate 20% of its Memorial Weekend product sales to the cause.

To learn more about the participating wineries and their promotional offers, visit www.HonorFlightccc.org/vino-for-vets.

