Local winery announces a new wholesale distribution partnership 

– Adelaida Vineyards & Winery, a Paso Robles-based winery, announces a new wholesale distribution partnership with Novovino Wine Company, a Chicago based fine wine distributor.

Over the last forty-plus years, Adelaida has produced an array of wines from estate vineyards using organic viticultural practices and “minimal intervention winemaking.” Adelaida will join Novovino’s portfolio of wineries in California and beyond with distribution to the Chicago restaurant and retail community.

“Adelaida has a long history of support from wine lovers in the greater Chicago area who have embraced our classically styled wines for decades,” stated Adelaida’s National Sales Manager Paul Sowerby. “Novovino’s passion for small production artisanal wines, professionalism, and success with California brands make them the ideal partner, and we look forward to working with their team to build our presence in the Chicago area market.”

“We are excited to welcome Adelaida to the Novovino family,” Novovino’s owner Robert Jovic said, “Adelaida adds yet another Central Coast icon to our portfolio. I look forward to a successful and long-lasting relationship between our companies.”

For more information visit www.adelaida.com.

