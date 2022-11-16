Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 16, 2022
You are here: Home » Wine » Local winery awarded multiple ‘best in class’ distinctions
  • Follow Us!

Local winery awarded multiple ‘best in class’ distinctions 

Posted: 6:10 am, November 16, 2022 by News Staff
brecon grapes

Photo from Facebook.

Brecon Estate Reserve Petite Sirah received best-in-show award

– The recently concluded 2023 Boston Wine Competition recognized Brecon Estate wines with three best-in-class awards and one best-in-show designation:

Brecon Petite Sirah

Brecon Petite Sirah.

  • Best in Show Red and Best in Class Petite Sirah, Platinum: Brecon Estate Reserve Petite Sirah 2020, Adelaida District
  • Best in Class White Blends, Platinum: Brecon Estate Last Sandwich Albariño 2021, Central Coast
  • Best in Class Albariño, Platinum: Brecon Estate True Acacia Head Albariño 2021, Central Coast

 

Brecon Estate also earned six platinum medals and three gold medals. Brecon Estate’s Founding Winemaker, Damian Grindley, says he is “beyond pleased” with this showing since the top-scoring wines at this competition “encapsulate the diversity of the Brecon portfolio.”

Additional wines earning platinum awards are the 2019 Meritage, 2020 Feral Underclass Reserve, and the 2021 Albariño. The 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 Mourvedre, and the 2020 Haggis Basher all received gold medals

In its inaugural year, the Boston Wine Competition showcases wine diversity across the globe, spotlighting wines that earn renowned recognition. Judges score wines, based on the winemaker’s ability to balance the art and science of winemaking while making sound, quality wines that consumers will love. The judging panel at the competition was made up of sommeliers, buyers, and writers with extensive commercial buying responsibility.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Wine
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.