Local winery awarded multiple ‘best in class’ distinctions

Brecon Estate Reserve Petite Sirah received best-in-show award

– The recently concluded 2023 Boston Wine Competition recognized Brecon Estate wines with three best-in-class awards and one best-in-show designation:

Best in Show Red and Best in Class Petite Sirah, Platinum: Brecon Estate Reserve Petite Sirah 2020, Adelaida District

Best in Class White Blends, Platinum: Brecon Estate Last Sandwich Albariño 2021, Central Coast

Best in Class Albariño, Platinum: Brecon Estate True Acacia Head Albariño 2021, Central Coast

Brecon Estate also earned six platinum medals and three gold medals. Brecon Estate’s Founding Winemaker, Damian Grindley, says he is “beyond pleased” with this showing since the top-scoring wines at this competition “encapsulate the diversity of the Brecon portfolio.”

Additional wines earning platinum awards are the 2019 Meritage, 2020 Feral Underclass Reserve, and the 2021 Albariño. The 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 Mourvedre, and the 2020 Haggis Basher all received gold medals

In its inaugural year, the Boston Wine Competition showcases wine diversity across the globe, spotlighting wines that earn renowned recognition. Judges score wines, based on the winemaker’s ability to balance the art and science of winemaking while making sound, quality wines that consumers will love. The judging panel at the competition was made up of sommeliers, buyers, and writers with extensive commercial buying responsibility.

