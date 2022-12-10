Local winery awarded Robert Parker Green Emblem

Just 40 wineries worldwide have received the publication’s highest honor for sustainability

– Tablas Creek Vineyard is one of sixteen wineries worldwide and one of just two in California to receive a 2022 Green Emblem from the Robert Parker Wine Advocate. The Green Emblem, held by just forty wineries, recognizes “extraordinary cases of sustainable efforts in our wine industry.”

In an article announcing the award, Reviewer Erin Brooks highlights Tablas Creek’s first-in-the-

world Regenerative Organic Certified status:

“Properties seeking the ROC designation must be certified organic and actively engaged in building soil health, the core philosophy of regenerative farming. Soils are rigorously apprised for their carbon sequestration, and growers are encouraged or required to employ other aspects of regenerative and biodynamic farming, including composting; no-till farming; habitat creation for beneficial insects and pollinators; and the grazing of livestock.”

But Brooks points out that sustainability includes more than farming choices. It includes a holistic look at business practices:

“[Tablas Creek] has committed to addressing climate change through farming and has taken a multi-pronged approach that includes seeking various sustainability certifications, dry farming, and experimenting with new grape varieties that may be better suited to the increasingly warm, dry conditions of Paso Robles.”

and advocacy:

“Proprietor Jason Haas continues to advocate for sustainability in the wine industry through the Tablas Creek blog, writing about a wide range of topics, including glass bottle weights, dry farming, the impact of organic and biodynamic viticulture, and even legislation and regulation. He addresses a large audience of consumers and fellow winemakers, encouraging and enabling others to follow his example.”

Asked about the award, Haas replied, “The work to achieve ROC status is the result of a decade of work by our great vineyard team, led by Vineyard Manager David Maduena, Viticulturist Jordan Lonborg, and Executive Winemaker Neil Collins. And it’s just the beginning. What’s most exciting to me is that from one in 2020, the number of ROC wineries grew to 6 in 2021 and 50 applied this year. Thank you, Robert Parker Wine Advocate, for recognizing this milestone!”

Tablas Creek Vineyard, founded in the limestone hills of western Paso Robles in 1989 by the Perrin Family of Château de Beaucastel and Robert Haas of Vineyard Brands, is dedicated to regenerative organic and biodynamically farmed wines from grape varieties traditional to France’s Rhône Valley.

Robert Parker Wine Advocate, founded in 1967, is one of the world’s leading wine publications featuring tasting notes, reviews, and scores from critics around the globe.

