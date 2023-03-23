Local winery donates $44,000 to nonprofit

Donation made possible by the sales of ‘One Stone’ specialty wine

– Ancient Peaks Winery has donated $44,000 to Dream Big Darling, a nonprofit organization that offers mentorship programs to future women leaders in the wine and spirits industry. The donation was made possible by the sales of One Stone, a specialty wine produced by Ancient Peaks Winery throughout 2022. One Stone’s mantra is “the woman who moves a mountain starts with a single stone,” and a portion of each bottle sold goes to Dream Big Darling.

The donation will be used to fund various initiatives at Dream Big Darling, including educational seminars, scholarships, professional workshops, leadership panels, networking opportunities, and more. The founder of Dream Big Darling, Amanda Wittstrom Higgins, expressed her gratitude for the winery’s partnership and generosity, saying, “We are honored and thankful for their commitment to our movement and their incredible generosity. Their support is a direct catalyst to the evolution of all women in our industry.”

Doug Filipponi, co-owner of Ancient Peaks Winery, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We’ve always had women in leadership positions at Ancient Peaks, and our partnership with Dream Big Darling is an opportunity to pay it forward. Our One Stone wines continue to provide a unique platform that supports this important cause.”

Kristin Muhly, VP of sales and marketing at Ancient Peaks, also acknowledged the winery’s team, “It is gratifying to see our collective efforts culminate into a substantial annual donation to Dream Big Darling,” said Muhly, “We are grateful to our winery team, distributor partners and passionate customers for making it possible.”

Share To Social Media