Local winery donates to Central Coast Honor Flight

Donation will help honor veterans by taking them to Washington DC on their ‘Tour of Honor’

– This week, Gary Eberle of Eberle Winery and his staff presented a $3,000 check to Bear McGill, the chairperson of the Central Coast Honor Flight organization.

The Eberle team worked all Veteran’s Day Weekend talking to their customers and explaining how they can purchase a bottle of Eberle Vineyard Selection Cabernet wine with all proceeds going to the Central Coast Honor Flight. Eberle donated the wine and the team basically “sold” it for any amount the customer wanted to donate.

“We are ever so thankful to our patrons for their donations raised from this Veteran’s Day weekend at Eberle Winery,” said McGill, “Because of their generosity, this donation can help honor our veterans by taking them to Washington DC on their ‘Tour of Honor’ that is long overdue.”

Advertisement

Share To Social Media