Local winery installs Monarch Butterfly refuge

Cal Poly seniors work to create habitat as part of their senior projects

– Domaine Degher/Mojo Cellars Wines recently established a Monarch Butterfly habitat on the eastern side of its north county hillock, adjacent to the Cabernet Sauvignon block. The Xerces Society provided native plants for the habitat, including Narrowleaf Milkweed, California Milkweed, California lilac, California buckwheat, California goldenrod, Sticky monkey flower, Silver bush Lupine, Pacific aster, Manzanita, and more.

Winery Owner Denis Degher expressed gratitude to Cal Poly professors David Headrick and Benjamin Hoover for their assistance in engaging Cal Poly seniors Hannah Lipton, O. Melley, and Fiona Quinn, in the project as part of their senior projects.

“We provided the land and water, and the students did the design & dirty work to get the plants in the ground,” Degher said, “They also helped design the gravity feed irrigation system that will to help establish the plantings. I kept hearing how Gen Z is work averse, well my experience has been the opposite, these gals were timely and worked hard to get the plantings done before the rainy season. They’ll be back in the spring for follow-up. Thank you.”

