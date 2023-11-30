Local winery introduces new AI sommelier

AI modules transform the winery’s 2D character, Purple Paradise, into an interactive 3D AR avatar

– Immersive agency Rock Paper Reality (RPR) is collaborating with the web-based reality development platform 8th Wall, AI NPC character engine Inworld AI, and winemaker Chronic Cellars to introduce an AI sommelier in augmented reality.

RPR, previously working with Chronic Cellars in 2022, utilizes 8th Wall’s generative AI modules to transform the winery’s 2D character, Purple Paradise, into an interactive 3D AR avatar. The AI sommelier, powered by Inworld and featuring a voice cloned from Chronic Cellars’ original character using ElevenLabs, engages users with information, answers questions, and presents details about Chronic Cellars’ wine portfolio from California’s Paso Robles winegrowing region.

The immersive experience is available for a limited time, allowing audiences to interact directly with an AI-powered representative offering recommendations, tasting notes, seasonal recipes, and insights from the cellars. Click here to try it.

“Wine can be perceived as intimidating, especially by those who are new to the category, so we see this as a valuable opportunity to break down barriers for consumers by allowing them to ask questions to an expert without fear of judgment,” said Patrick Cramb, vice president of brand marketing for Chronic Cellars’ parent company, WX Brands. “This AI sommelier experience is totally in line with Chronic’s mission to deliver unpretentious, delicious wines to a diverse range of consumers. We continue to be impressed with the innovations at Rock Paper Reality that engage our audience with the latest technologies in immersive and AI. We believe this is transformational technology for the future of wine.”

RPR’s application allows businesses to enhance their branding by bringing existing company characters into the 3D world, rigging, animating, and training them to express the brand’s identity in a multimodal manner. These assets can be deployed across platforms for web and augmented reality. Potential use cases include virtual sales assistants, brand ambassadors, educators, or virtual tour guides, embedded in “gamified experiences.”

