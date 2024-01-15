Local winery marks 50 years of operation

Initiatives throughout the year will celebrate the anniversary

– J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines announces its 50th-anniversary celebration, highlighting five decades in the wine industry. Since inception, J. Lohr has been recognized for sustainable viticulture practices, winemaking leadership, community care, philanthropy, and policy advocacy, contributing to the global stage of Central Coast winegrowing.

“We are immensely proud to reach this major milestone we embarked on fifty years ago,” said J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Founder & CFO Jerry Lohr. “It is a testament to the hard work and unwavering commitment to best practices upheld by everyone at J. Lohr over the years.”

50 Years, States & Ways of Giving campaign launched

J. Lohr has initiated the 50 Years, States & Ways of Giving campaign, allocating $5,000 to one organization in each state. The campaign aims to continue the legacy of community care, reflecting the Lohr family’s longstanding commitment. These organizations will be highlighted in J. Lohr’s channels throughout 2024.

“Our decades-long investment in the health, well-being, and vibrancy of communities that touch J. Lohr will be on full display through the 50 Years, States & Ways of Giving campaign; it is an integral part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability in everything we do,” said Co-owner & COO Vineyards Lawrence T. Lohr.

“We are honored to be able to partner with our wholesalers, state by state, in providing support to local charities and non-profits that have a direct, positive impact in their communities.”

Consumer sweepstakes and additional donations

A consumer sweepstakes from April 1 to Sept. 30 allows submissions of non-profits for consideration. J. Lohr will donate an extra $5,000 to the winning charitable organization.

A fresh look for J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay

J. Lohr introduces a new label for the 2022 vintage of J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay, featuring vibrant quince fruit flowers. The label authenticates “barrel fermented, barrel aged” and carries the Certified California Sustainable seal.

The wine, available in various formats, includes capsules marking J. Lohr’s 50th anniversary on selected wine tiers.

50 years of family winegrowing

As an independently owned winery led by Jerry’s three adult children, J. Lohr maintains its commitment to sustainable practices.

“We will continue our focus on sustainable farming and winemaking practices for the next generation,” said Co-owner, President & CEO Steve Lohr. “With siblings Cynthia and Lawrence, we will build on our family’s exacting standards for winemaking excellence for the next 50 years and beyond.”

For more information, visit J. Lohr 50th Anniversary.

