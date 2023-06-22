Local winery releases cabernet sauvignon in boxed format

Box is equivalent in volume to four standard bottles of wine

– My Favorite Neighbor, a Paso Robles winery, this week released a new three-liter boxed edition of its 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon—inaugurating a pilot effort to “explore the viability of alternative sustainable packaging in the prestige wine space,” according to the winery. The carbon footprint of the boxed package is eight times lower compared to glass bottles.

Equivalent in volume to four standard bottles of wine, the boxed edition of the MFN 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon costs $160, representing savings compared to buying four bottles at the regular price of $55 per bottle. The product’s self-collapsing “bag-in-box” technology eliminates oxidation and provides a post-opening shelf life of more than a month. The preceding 2020 vintage of My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon was rated 95 points by The Wine Advocate.

“This boxed offering is for anyone who wants to enjoy a high-end Cabernet Sauvignon at an incredible price, all while driving demand for more sustainable packaging,” said Brand Manager Chelsea Sprague. “It’s perfect for gatherings and parties, or as a daily go-to for dinner with a glass of wine.”

A total of 300 units were produced, equivalent to 100 standard cases of wine. The boxed edition of the 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon is now available on a direct-to-consumer basis at MyFavoriteNeighbor.com.

Sprague said that the boxed offering was inspired by My Favorite Neighbor’s longtime sustainability ethos and underscored by the winery’s research into alternative packaging.

“We hope that our boxed Cabernet Sauvignon sparks conversation and curiosity about alternative packaging for fine wines,” Sprague said. “It’s fun, convenient, affordable, and environmentally positive—all qualities that we embrace at My Favorite Neighbor.”

Lighter weight, smaller volume, less waste

The boxed wine format provides a range of sustainability benefits, including lighter weight, smaller volume, and less waste. More than 75% of My Favorite Neighbor’s boxed package is corrugated, which is fully recyclable, renewable, and biodegradable.

According to boxed packaging manufacturer Smurfit Kappa, “In multiple studies conducted, Bag-in-Box clearly shows the best results in terms of global warming potential with an eight times lower carbon footprint than glass bottles.”

The box and the bag are easily separable, facilitating the recycling of the corrugated box. The recyclability of the bag depends on local collecting-sorting and recycling infrastructure.

“We believe that there is great potential for fine wines to embrace future-forward packaging,” Sprague said. “We hope that our customers love it, and if they do, we will grow this program and see where it takes us.”

Tasting notes

The 2021 My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon “fills the glass with a seamless culmination of black cherry, cassis, and warm spice. A full-bodied palate displays blackberry and plum with underlying notes of tobacco. An additional layer of red fruit and a pop of acidity, combined with well-integrated tannins and a beautifully crafted structure, leave nothing to be desired.” The 2021 vintage is composed of cabernet sauvignon (83%), petit verdot (7%), malbec (7%), petite sirah (2%), and syrah (1%), and was aged for 18 months in 55% new French oak barrels.

