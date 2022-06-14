Local winery takes home double gold from Orange County competition

Sculpterra Winery takes home double gold on cabernet sauvignon, figurine blend, and viognier

– Sculpterra Winery recently won double gold medals in three wine categories in the Orange County Commercial Wine Competition. That’s three individual double gold awards, and it means every judge must award the wine a gold medal to achieve double gold. In addition to double gold medals, each wine received over 90 points from the judges. The estate-grown cabernet sauvignon received 94 points, while the Italian style blend, Figurine, and the refreshing viognier, both received 93 points.

The awards were announced during Sculpterra’s 50-percent off case sale for wine club members.

Visit info.winecompetiton.com for full results and more information.

