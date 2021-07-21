Local winery to screen ‘Where There Once Was Water’ film

Tablas Creek Vineyard to host Q&A before show

–On Aug. 13, Tablas Creek Vineyard will host a live screening of the documentary “Where There Once Was Water”, a film by director Brittany, a local photographer. Tickets are $25; wine is provided and guests can bring their own food.

“Where There Once Was Water” highlights stories and solutions communities are making to protect and restore water sources, specifically in the Southwest region. Tablas Creek Vineyard is featured in the film for their efforts to receive a Regenerative Organic Certification and their relationship with water via the viticulture industry.

The film first premiered in March 2021 at both the virtual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival and the Transitions Film Festival in Australia; the Tablas Creek Vineyard event marks the first in-person screening.

“This film was inspired and catalyzed by the intensity of the drought back in 2014,” App said. “Unfortunately the drought conditions we are facing today are even worse. It’s easy to despair – to feel hopeless – but there is hope if we look in the right places – and there are solutions. This film focuses on what we can do – right now – to heal our relationship with the land, the water, and the ecosystems we are all a part of – to live in the right relationship. The folks at Tablas Creek are living examples of how to farm regeneratively – to give back to the land and water, while also producing incredible food and wine. I hope you’ll join us – to get inspired – and see the great work that is possible,” App said.

The evening will begin at 7 p.m. and the Q&A session starts at 7:15 p.m. with App and Tablas Creek Vineyard representatives. The documentary starts at sunset.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by emailing events@tablascreek.com or calling (805) 237-1231 ext. 236.

