Local winery wins ‘Top All-Around Winery’ at international competition

Winery given award out of 374 wineries entered

– Hearst Ranch Winery in Paso Robles recently won numerous awards at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo International Wine Competition. Most notably, the winery, a collaboration of Jim Saunders and Steve Hearst, won Top All-Around Winery of the year out of 374 wineries entered.

The 13th annual wine competition was held on Oct. 3-5, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas, and featured over 880 wines from across the United States and around the world.

“It is such an honor,” said owner Jim Saunders, “to be selected from such a talented group of wineries. And as a fifth-generation Paso Roblean, it is an even greater honor to represent the region on an international platform such as this.”

Hearst Ranch Winery earned accolades for all wines entered, including taking home best-of-show red wine/double gold for their 2019 Proprietor’s Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon.

The wine features “notes of blackcurrants and baking spice” with “beautiful tactile support from finely-grained tannin and resolute acidity,” says winemaker Soren Christensen.

Hearst Ranch Winery has been producing high-quality wines from their estate, Saunders Vineyard, for over 15 years. They have two tasting room locations: at the vineyard in Paso Robles and seaside in San Simeon, just down the hill from Hearst Castle.

For more information, call (805) 467-2241 or visit hearstranchwinery.com.

