Local winery’s syrah scores 100 points in LA Invitational Wine Competition 

Posted: 6:35 am, May 6, 2023 by News Staff
Shale Oak scores 100 points in 2023 LA Invitational Wine Competition

– Shale Oak Winery recently received a perfect 100 points for their 2020 Syrah in the 2023 LA Invitational Wine Competition.

About Shale Oak Winemaker Curtis Hascall

Born in Watford, England, Hascall intended on becoming a master beer brewer when he grew up. He moved from the San Francisco Bay area to San Luis Obispo where he became a food-science graduate of Cal Poly State University. His focus on making beer took a turn, however, when a friend hired him to drag hoses in the cellar at Norman Vineyards in Paso Robles. After working there for a few years, he took advantage of an opportunity to work a harvest at Cumulus Winery in Orange, Australia, where he would stay for one vintage. For the last 13 years, he has been winemaker for Shale Oak Winery.

Shale Oak scores 100 points in 2023 LA Invitational Wine CompetitionAbout the wine

“Our 2020 Syrah does an amazing job of showcasing how well Syrah is grown in the Paso Robles area,” says Hascall, “The wine is a wonderful balance of savory flavors, dark fruits, and barrel essence. A combination of fantastic vineyards and skilled winemaking; I am extremely proud of this wine.”

This wine is described as “full-bodied with huge notes of blackberry pie, cassis, and wild aromas of cigar box…” and has been described as “stupid good” by the judges at the Los Angeles Invitational Wine Competition, according to the winery.

